Para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone expresses gratitude to Gautam Adani

ANANTNAG: Para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone from Waghama village of Anantnag district expressed gratitude to Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani for providing financial aid.

Lone is captain of Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team. He has a unique playing style, and he is an inspiration for everyone. The differently-abled person has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket.

Early this month, Adani said that the Adani Foundation will provide him with every possible support in his "unique journey." Adani Group Chairman saluted Amir's "spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances" after watching his video and said the 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer's struggle is an inspiration for all.

"I want to thank Gautam Adani, Dr Preeti & Gautam Adani Foundation that they are providing help to me. I had never thought this would happen...I had to struggle a lot in my life. I never thought that my video would go viral and Gautam sir would help me. I want to open an academy here in future. I want to do more work for the children here. I want to give the message that just keep trying you will definitely be successful," Amir told ANI.

Shokji Jan, wife of Amir, also expressed gratitude towards Gautam Adani for showing support to the J-K para cricketer.

"I want to thank Gautam sir for helping Amir and supporting him," Shokji told ANI.

Earlier this month, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted about the cricketer and said he became a fan of Lone after watching his video. The master blaster also expressed his wish to meet the cricketer and get a jersey with his name on it.