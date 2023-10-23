Begin typing your search...

Para Asian Games: Kokila, Kapil capture silver, bronze in Judo

In women's 48 kg J2 competition, India's Kokila clinched bronze by beating Chinese Taipei's Lee Kai-Lin by 10-0.

23 Oct 2023
Para Asian Games: Kokila, Kapil capture silver, bronze in Judo
Kapil Parmar (SAI Media)

HANGZHOU: Indian para Judo players kickstarted their Para Asian Games Hangzhou campaign on a high, securing a bronze in women's competition and silver in men's competition on Monday.

Later in men's 60 kg J1 competition, India's Kapil Parmar won a silver medal, losing the title clash to Iran's Banitaba Kho by 10-0.

India has a total of 18 medals in the event so far, with six gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

India has a silver and bronze in para-Judo so far.

India's tally of 72 medals at the last Para Asian Games in Indonesia back in 2018 is the country's best-ever performance at the event.

The fourth Para Asian Games will go on from October 22 to October 28.

ANI

