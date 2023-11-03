Para Asian Games: Chennai girl secures 7th place in individual category in Women's Chess

CHENNAI: Sharon Rachel Aby, a 14-year-old student from Mogappair, East of Chennai, made her mark by securing 7th place in the individual category in Chess in the Paralympics Asian Games held at Hangzhou, China recently.

In the Women’s Classic, she won 4.5 points in 7 and in Women’s Rapid games she scored 3.5 points in 7 rounds. India got 4th place in the Team Ranking in the game.

Sharon Rachel Aby was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA-Type 2) when she was about 2 years old, in May 2011. There was no known treatment for the same at that time and even though there were some treatments available they were out of reach for her because of their exorbitant price.

Sharon Rachel Aby's mother, Elizabeth Mammen Aby, introduced Chess to her, to while off her time and to make her happy. When Sharon Rachel began liking the game her father Aby Mathew became her first coach and started teaching her the basic tricks of the game.

Her liking for the game increased and also her playing skills improved. It was then her parents decided to give her professional training. But again, taking her to Chess classes was a challenge as many of the good coaching centers were either far away or did not have proper wheelchair access.

Sunitha Jain was the one who identified her capabilities and started training her at home. Slowly, she introduced Sharon to professional Chess, and then Sharon started participating in chess tournaments in Chennai. She kept on motivating and encouraging her as initially, she could not score much in the tournaments.





Sharon Rachel started participating in the tournaments with a helper to make moves for her, as she voiced out the notations. Slowly, she started registering victories and also kept on improving her games.



In one of the tournaments at T Nagar, Balu met her, impressed very much upon seeing her interest in Chess games. Since then, Balu decided to support and promote her and has grown close to her and Sharon's family as well. Balu also helped in getting a Specialized Wheel Chair for Sharon which was gifted by Ms. Anu Gopalakrishnan, Kellys, Kilpauk, Chennai.

Sharon Rachel has won many prizes. Another turning point in Sharon's professional career was when she got to know about Jennitha Anto (World Chess Champion for Physically Disabled).

Sharon Rachel participated in the Championship for the physically disabled at Trichy in May 2022 and won the first prize in the Woman's category. Again in December 2022, she won 1st prize in the Nationals (Women's category) at Tumkuru, Karnataka.

So far, Sharon Rachel has participated in about 30 offline tournaments competing against normal children and has won more than 25 prizes put together.-





In online tournaments, Sharon has participated in more than 15 National and International level tournaments and has won prizes in almost all the online tournaments.



Some of her notable victories of Sharon are winning 1st prize in the Women’s category (for physically disabled player) – at the National level tournament at Tumkuru – Karnataka (November 2022), 1st prize in the Women’s category (for physically disabled player) – State-level tournament at Trichy (June 2022), 1st prize in U-15 girls, State-level tournament conducted by Chengalpattu Chess Association in July 2023, 2nd Prize in U-15 Girls State-level tournament conducted by Chennai District Chess Association in December 2022.

Sharon's journey to China itself is a long story as her mother's ticket to China was not approved. It was not possible to send Sharon alone as she has a 90% disability and is dependent on basic daily activities. Backed with a promise at the last moment, that her mother could travel the next day - Sharon travelled to China (alone) along with the Indian Contingent.

Sports Wing of BJP Tamilnadu Amar Prasad Reddy (State President) Agni Rajesh (State Vice President) and many others came to the forefront to support Elizabeth for her travel to China. However, Sharon’s mother could not travel on the same flight with her as there were no seats available. Elizabeth travelled to Hangzhou (China) the next day.