Chennai girl makes it to Asian Para Games, thanks to TN BJP

CHENNAI: With the help of the BJP wing of Tamil Nadu, a 90 per cent paralysed chess player will be able to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023 to be held in between October 22 to October 28 in Hangzhou, China with her mother.

Sharon Rachel Aby, a 14-year-old student from Mogappair, East of Chennai, got an opportunity to participate in the Asian Para Games 2023. But as Aby is unable to do anything on her own without the help of her mother, the delay in the travel permit for her mother Elizabeth Mammen became an issue. Due to this, Sharon’s father Aby Mathew appealed to Amar Prasad Reddy, a state president of the Sports Development wing of BJP, to resolve the lapse in visa procedures and now, the mother of Sharron, Elizabeth is also set to fly to China to accompany her paralysed teen daughter.

“It’s certainly a dream come true. By God’s grace, Sharon Rachel Aby will be able to participate in the Asian Para Games 2023. We have just received the confirmation about the accreditation from China for Elizabeth Mammen Aby (Mother of Sharon) also to join the Indian Contingent as an Escort for Sharon, “ Aby Mathew, father of Sharon, told DT Next.

Lauding the efforts of state BJP leaders, Aby Mathew said, “We as a family are sincerely thankful to Amar Prasad Reddy - President, Sports Wing of TN BJP, and Agri Rajesh - Vice-President of the sports wing who sincerely helped us in securing this.”

Sharon Rachel Aby started her journey to China Via Singapore from New Delhi on Sunday and her mother Elizabeth Mammen Aby would start her journey by Monday.