In the bronze medal match, she beat China's Chen Tong Tong by 13-12 in a closely fought match

ByANIANI|23 Oct 2023 3:47 PM GMT
Para Asian Games: Aruna captures bronze medal in Taekwondo
Aruna Tanwar (SAI Media)

HANGZHOU: The Indian contingent continued their dominant run at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, with Aruna Tanwar clinching a bronze medal in the women's K44 47 kg event in Taekwondo on Monday.

In the bronze medal match, she beat China's Chen Tong Tong by 13-12 in a closely fought match.

So far, India has 18 medals at the games, with six gold, silver and bronze medals each.

India has gold and silver each in para-shooting.

India's tally of 72 medals at the last Para Asian Games in Indonesia back in 2018 was the country's best-ever performance at the event.

The fourth Para Asian Games will go on from October 22 to October 28.

ANI

