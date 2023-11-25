Over 25,000 tickets sold for third T20I between India, Australia: BCCI official

GUWAHATI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary Devajit Lon Saikia has said that over 25,000 tickets for the third T20 between India and Australia have already been sold out.

The third match of the five-match series between India and Australia at Guwahati will take place on November 28.

"Till now, we have received a warm response from the fans. Out of around 37,000, over 25,000 tickets are sold already. Hopefully, there will be a full house. We have made all arrangements of hospitality, toilets, food, parking etc. Everything is being well taken care of," Devajit told the media.

India leads the series 1-0 by winning the first match by two wickets. A century by Josh Inglis (110) and fifty by Steve Smith (52) helped Australia put 208/3 in their 20 overs, with Prasidh Krishna (1/50) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/54) being the wicket-takers for India. Chasing 209, Suryakumar Yadav (80), Ishan Kishan (58) and Rinku Singh (22*) were the stars, helping Men in Blue win by two wickets.

The second match of the series will be held on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram.