Our aim is to get Abhishek out cheaply: Kuhnemann

CARRARA: Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann termed India opener Abhishek Sharma a serious batting talent and hoped the home team bowlers would get him out cheaply to thwart the visitor’s chances of clinching the T20I series.

Following his exploits in the Asia Cup in the UAE, where he emerged player of the tournament, Abhishek showed true grit in the second game at Melbourne where he crafted a 37-ball 68 at a time when Indian wickets fell like ninepins.

The five-match series is keenly poised at 1-1 with a lot hinging on Abhishek in the remaining two games.

“Well, hopefully Xavier Bartlett or one of the quicks, Benny (Benjamin) Dwarshuis can take his (Abhishek’s) wicket in the first couple of overs. He’s a serious talent and just goes so hard from ball one. It’s going to be a great spectacle on Thursday, but hopefully the boys can get him cheaply,” left-arm spinner Kuhnemann, who could get to play his fifth T20I on Thursday, told cricket.com.au.

Kuhnemann, 29, said he found a remarkable similarity in how Australia and India play their cricket.

“Yeah, I think the way they’re playing is sort of similar to how we’re playing as well. So yeah, very explosive. I think from ball one now, the game’s changing rapidly.

“It just goes hard from ball one... I think taking wickets is crucial for both teams in the middle order.”

Kuhnemann opined that more cricket should be played in Gold Coast given that the place was producing some great talent and was fast becoming the new hub of cricket.

“Yes, I definitely think Gold Coast is definitely a hotspot and the population is growing rapidly and we’re producing some good cricketers here, so I think the more games the better.”

Kuhnemann believes the Carrara Oval could buck the trend of low-scoring games in the series.

“The wicket (here) gets better and better every year, so I’m expecting a nice wicket and a high-scoring game.”

Ashwin ruled out of BBL15 due to knee injury

Chennai: Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s much-anticipated foray into Australian Big Bash League has been stalled by a knee injury with the off-spinner ruled out of the entire season with Sydney Thunder.

Ashwin had retired from international cricket late last year and from the IPL in August 2025 to focus on playing in T20 leagues across the world, including BBL, The Hundred and SA20.

“While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I’ve had a procedure, and the outcome means I’ll miss BBL15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group,” wrote Ashwin on Instagram.

BBL 15 will commence on December 14.

Ashwin said that following the medical procedure, he will now focus on rehabilitation.

“For now it is rehab, recovery and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth. Trent (Copeland, the Thunder general manager), the staff, the players and so many of you who have already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled,” he wrote for Sydney Thunder fans.