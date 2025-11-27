Begin typing your search...

    Optimistic India all set to face Chile in opener

    Two-time champion India last won the tournament in 2016 and will be looking to repeat the feat under new coach and Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Nov 2025 8:53 PM IST
    India captain Rohit and coach PR Sreejesh at the press meet 

    CHENNAI: The Indian team will be hoping to win the Junior Hockey World Cup after a gap of nine years when it opens its campaign against Chile in Chennai on Friday.

    Two-time champion India last won the tournament in 2016 and will be looking to repeat the feat under new coach and Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh.

    India is ranked second in the world and comes into the tournament after winning silver at the Sultan of Johor Cup. One concern the team faced there was the rate of penalty corner conversions. India converted only a handful from more than 50 opportunities. At the press conference ahead of matchday, head coach Sreejesh expressed optimism about improvements in this area and said the team is much better prepared for the World Cup.

    Tribute to Hockey in Chennai

    Before India's match against Chile, which begins at 8.30 pm, fans will be treated to a visual display featuring a laser show celebrating 100 years of Hockey India.

    Special light rigs and screens are in place, and the opening event will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

    Indian teamsJunior Hockey World CupPR Sreejesh
    DTNEXT Bureau

