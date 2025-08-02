Open selections for boys City U-14

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct an Open selection for boys City U-14 for the domestic season 2025 – 2026 on August 5 at MAC ‘B’ Nets.

Players born on or after SEPTEMBER 1, 2011 and on or before AUGUST 31, 2013 are only eligible to participate in the trials. The players from the City can register online with the link available on TNCA Website (www.tnca.in). The last date for online submission is August 4 (6 pm). After verifying and validating forms and documents, the players will receive a mail on the reporting time/date/venue for selections.