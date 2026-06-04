Only thought about Candidates for 2 years, dealing with that disappointment: Praggnanandhaa

"Yeah, certainly that's (disappointment of not doing well in Candidates) is something that I have to deal with because in the last two years I was thinking only about this cycle... I sort of gave everything for this. There was nothing else I was thinking about," said the Chennai-based GM, reflecting on the disappointment of missing out in the Candidates.

"You can also see from the tournaments I played last year that I was just going for this (Candidates qualification)...one spot in FIDE circuit and it is disappointing the way it ends like this. But, yeah, it is what it is. I have to try and get back to playing tournaments," he added.