Nothing wrong with Riyan’s batting, he will come back stronger: Vikram Rathour

Riyan, a debatable choice for the Rajasthan Royals captaincy despite the presence of India regulars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, has managed just 88 runs in eight games at a dismal strike-rate of 112.82, with a top score of 20.

"There is nothing going wrong with him. He is batting well in the nets. He is working hard," Rathour, a former India batting coach, told reporters.

Riyan's returns pale beside the heavy lifting done by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (357 at a strike-rate of 234-plus), Yashasvi Jaiswal (255 at 153) and Dhruv Jurel (232 at 130-plus), the trio carrying much of RR's batting load so far.