Norway Chess 'confession box' finds its newest fan in Divya Deshmukh

Asked whether the confession box was perhaps more of a Gen Z concept -- explaining why it had yet to fully catch on among some of the older Indian players -- Divya laughed and said she was surprised to learn that the idea had actually been introduced over a decade ago.

"I was actually very surprised that this concept was established in 2015, so that is very progressive from the organisers," she said.

Divya insisted that the exercise was not merely entertaining for viewers but also useful for the players themselves.

"It helps with the game because I’m talking about the moves, I’m calculating, and my head also gets some clarity when I speak in the confession box," she explained.

Yet, barring Divya, very few Indian players over the years have embraced the concept, where competitors often make candid admissions about their plans against opponents or openly assess their own positions in front of a live audience.

The likes of American GM Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen have been among the biggest proponents of the idea, frequently visiting the box during games and turning their appearances into a major part of the broadcast experience.

Reigning world champion D Gukesh had admitted during last year’s tournament that although he had played in events featuring confession boxes before, he often became so immersed in the game that he simply forgot to visit it.