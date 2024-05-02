Begin typing your search...

Nithish Kumar Reddy's steady performance took SRH to 201/3 against RR

Rajasthan Royals will look to accelerate the innings from the first to win this match

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 May 2024 3:47 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-02 15:48:55.0  )
Nithish Kumar Reddys steady performance took SRH to 201/3 against RR
Travis Head (X/IPL)

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad scores 201/3 against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After losing wickets in Powerplay, Sunrisers Hyderabad accelerated the innings and took the team on a score to defend Rajasthan in Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals will look to accelerate the innings from the first to win this match.

Brief Scores: Travis Head 58 (44), Nithish Kumar Reddy 76(42), Heinrich Klaasen 42(19)

Avesh Khan 4-0-39-2

RR vs SRHSRH vs RRSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers HyderabadIPL2024
Online Desk

