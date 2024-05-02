Nithish Kumar Reddy's steady performance took SRH to 201/3 against RR

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad scores 201/3 against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After losing wickets in Powerplay, Sunrisers Hyderabad accelerated the innings and took the team on a score to defend Rajasthan in Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals will look to accelerate the innings from the first to win this match.

Brief Scores: Travis Head 58 (44), Nithish Kumar Reddy 76(42), Heinrich Klaasen 42(19)

Avesh Khan 4-0-39-2