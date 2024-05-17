Nirmal’s all-round heroics help Aththis CC beat SRIHER RC

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten century from K Nirmal Kumar, a U-19 cricketer, Aththis CC recorded an emphatic 116-run victory over SRIHER RC in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, Aththis CC scored 225 with Nirmal scoring 101 not out (76b, 6x4, 5x6). C Dilli Babu contributed 47, while R Martin Anburaj scored an unbeaten 44. In reply, SRIHER was bundled out for 109 with Nirmal Kumar taking three for 32. U Raj Kumar was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 27.

Brief scores: Aththis CC 225/7 in 45 overs (C Dilli Babu 47, R Martin Anburaj 44*, K Nirmal Kumar 101*, M Mani Bharathi 3/63) bt SRIHER RC 109 in 28.4 overs (H Nihal Chinnadurai 33, K Nirmal Kumar 3/32, U Raj Kumar 4/27)