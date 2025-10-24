New ATP Masters tournament in Saudi

LONDON: Saudi Arabia will host a new ATP Masters tournament, likely starting in 2028, in the first addition to the men’s tennis tour’s premium series since its founding 35 years ago.

The ATP announced the formation of a 10th Masters event on Thursday, but ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi wouldn’t commit to a definitive year for the debut or an exact spot on the calendar. This expansion comes as players renew calls to reconsider a long and crowded schedule for the sport.

“All we can say at this stage,” Gaudenzi said on a video conference with reporters, “is that it’s going to be at the beginning of the season … first part of the season.”

He said he would like to put the 56-player, one-week tournament in February, after the Australian Open ends — calling that “the better outcome” — and ideally institute a system with a Middle East swing and South American swing going on during that portion of the year.

This is the latest in a series of moves to bring money from Saudi Arabia into tennis and bring the sport to the kingdom, including the ATP Next Gen Finals for up-and-coming players that is held in Jedda and the WTA Finals for the best women's tennis players held in Riyadh. Gaudenzi said the plan is to launch the Saudi Arabia Masters in 2028, with the dates announced sometime next year.

“The exact position on the calendar is not yet decided,” he said. “Obviously, February is one of the options. … It is a possibility, but not decided yet.”