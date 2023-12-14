"Never had this injury in one of my players before": Jurgen Klopp

ANDERLECHT [Belgium]: Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp issued an injury update on World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's "tricky" injury ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise. The Argentinian midfielder was forced off the field during last week's clash against Sheffield United.

He went on to miss Liverpool's last weekend's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace and has not travelled with the squad to Belgium for their final UEL group stage clash. "I would like to say it's day to day, but we have to wait until Macca can deal with the pain. It's a bit more tricky than we thought in the first moment. The studs went through the muscle and to the bone," Klopp told reporters, as quoted from Goal.com.

"It's painful for him and we need to make sure there's no infection. I've never had this injury in one of my players before but hopefully, in the next three or four days, he makes big steps. Macca is actually a super-tough guy so we have probably to make sure just from an infection point of view nothing happens. That's really important." Klopp added.

The recent update puts Mac Allister's involvement in doubt for their upcoming clash against Manchester United at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday. The 24-year-old midfielder isn't the only player on Liverpool's injury list.

The Reds are also missing the services of Joel Matip. Matip sustained a season-ending injury during Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 victory over Fulham earlier in the month. He went through a successful surgery and is set to miss the entire 2023-24 campaign.

Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stage after clinching four victories out of five. Klopp decided to rest some of his star players as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have stayed behind.