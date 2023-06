Nethra stars for Challengers

CHENNAI: L Nethra’s unbeaten 40 helped Yellow Challengers beat Red Rangers by eight wickets in the TNCA Freyer Cup T20 league tournament on Monday. After restricting Red Rangers to 91 for 7, Yellow Challengers reached its target with 11 balls to spare. In another match, Silver Strikers earned a 10-run win over Green Invaders with bowler Kamalini taking three for eight.



BRIEF SCORES: Red Rangers 91/7 in 20 overs (Sathvika 2/10) lost to Yellow Challengers 94/2 in 18.1 overs (L Nethra 40*); Silver Strikers 73 in 18.3 overs (Nida Rehman 4/8, Vinotha 2/14, Jairupa 2/7) bt Green Invaders 63/8 in 20 overs (Kamalini 3/8); Pink warriors 112/7 in 20 overs (Akshara Srinivasan 47, BM Shrinidhi 2/12, Ria Srikanth 2/23) lost to Blue Avengers 116/6 in 19.2 overs (Subhaharini 28, S Maithreyee 34*, Arshi Choudhary 2/24, Nishandhini 2/28); Purple Blazers 130/5 in 20 overs (Shushanthika 54*, M Anurakini 52) bt Orange Dragons 125/9 in 20 overs (S B Keerthana 30, S Swathi 34, Trisha Madhu 36, Shushanthika 2/19, M Anurakini 2/12)