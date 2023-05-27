Begin typing your search...
Nethaji, Customs play out goalless draw
Both teams – Customs made four substitutions and Nethaji two – rang in the changes in the second half but could not break the deadlock.
CHENNAI: Nethaji FC and Chennai Customs played out a goalless draw in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the ICF Stadium here on Thursday.
As a result, they shared the points at the end of the contest.
