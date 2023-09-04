Begin typing your search...

NEP vs IND: Rain stops play at Pallekele

The clash that will decide the fate of Group A, leading the winning team to qualify for the Super 4 was interrupted by rain when Nepal scored 178 for 6 in 37.5 overs against India.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Sep 2023 12:33 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-04 12:37:44.0  )
CHENNAI: The play between India and Nepal in the Group A Asia Cup clash on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been stopped due to rain, quoted BCCI.

NEP vs INDRainIndia and NepalGroup A Asia Cup clashAsia CupAsia Cup 2023Asia Cup Group A
Online Desk

