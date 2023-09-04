Begin typing your search...
NEP vs IND: Rain stops play at Pallekele
The clash that will decide the fate of Group A, leading the winning team to qualify for the Super 4 was interrupted by rain when Nepal scored 178 for 6 in 37.5 overs against India.
CHENNAI: The play between India and Nepal in the Group A Asia Cup clash on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been stopped due to rain, quoted BCCI.
