Neha’s century goes in vain

CHENNAI: Neha Yuvaraj’s maiden century went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Uttar Pradesh by 32 runs in the first round of the Elite ‘A’ League BCCI Women’s U-19 One Day Trophy match.

Set to chase 219, TN was bowled out for 186 with Neha scoring 103 (115b, 17x4, 2x6). UP medium pacer Supriya Arela was the pick of the bowlers, taking four for 24. Earlier, UP’s Bharati Singh top-scored with 65 (64b, 9x4, 1x6). TN medium pacer J Mohana Priya took three for 36.

BRIEF SCORES: Uttar Pradesh 218 in 48.3 overs (Priyanshi Yadav 47, Bharati Singh 65, J Mohana Priya 3/36) bt Tamil Nadu 186 in 48.5 overs (Neha Yuvaraj 103, Supriya Arela 4/24)