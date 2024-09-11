Begin typing your search...

    National Senior Aquatics Championship: Tamil Nadu breaks meet record, bags gold in mixed medley

    Tamil Nadu won gold at the ongoing 77th Senior Aquatics Championship in Mangalore.

    11 Sep 2024
     Deeksha Sivakumar, Pramati Gnanasekaran, Danush Suresh, and B Benediction Rohit

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu quartet of Deeksha Sivakumar, Pramati Gnanasekaran, Danush Suresh, and B Benediction Rohit broke a national meet record and won gold for Tamil Nadu at the ongoing 77th Senior Aquatics Championship in Mangalore.

    The previous national record, held by Maharashtra with a time of 4:06.84, was surpassed on the second day of the championship when the Tamil Nadu quartet finished with a time of 4:05.30.

