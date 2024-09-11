National Senior Aquatics Championship: Tamil Nadu breaks meet record, bags gold in mixed medley

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu quartet of Deeksha Sivakumar, Pramati Gnanasekaran, Danush Suresh, and B Benediction Rohit broke a national meet record and won gold for Tamil Nadu at the ongoing 77th Senior Aquatics Championship in Mangalore.

The previous national record, held by Maharashtra with a time of 4:06.84, was surpassed on the second day of the championship when the Tamil Nadu quartet finished with a time of 4:05.30.