National Games 2025: Aadya and Sathish duo bag gold in mixed badminton

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Sathish Kumar and Aadya Variyath clinched another top honor, this time defeating Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang of Maharashtra to win the gold medal in the mixed doubles badminton event at the ongoing National Games 2025.

It seemed like an easy affair for the TN duo as they sailed past their opponents 21-11 in the first game. However, the Maharashtra pair dug deep in the second game to pull one back and level the scores.

Aadya almost staged a comeback for TN by levelling the scores 20-20 in the second game, but an error from Sathish during service allowed Maharashtra to win the second game.

TN came back strong in the third game, with a lead of over 8-points at one point. They dominated their opponents, and the third game ended with a score of 20-8, securing another gold for Aadya and Sathish.

The duo had also won medals at the Iran International and in Azerbaijan, and they have made a steep rise from world rank 432 to 33 in just about 18 months.

Elsewhere, in the pool, the TN swimmers bagged yet another medal. This time, the quartet of Pramiti Gnanasekaran, Deeksha Sivakumar, Benedicton Rohit, and S Danush won silver in the mixed 4X100m medley event. Danush also won a silver in the 100m breaststroke event, clocking 1:04.51 earlier on Tuesday.