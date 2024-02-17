Mumbai Meteors beats Delhi Toofans in five-set thriller

CHENNAI: Mumbai Meteors began its campaign with a thrilling 15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, 17-15 win over the Delhi Toofans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai to kickstart its campaign with 3 points in the third season of Prime Volleyball League powered. Shubham Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match.

If Toofans had any nerves playing its first game, it did not show. Attempting to build pressure from the service, both teams made early errors. Delhi’s Lazar Dodic and Anu James started racking up points with powerful spikes from the outside lines. But Shubham Chaudhary’s risky endeavour to go long on serve paid off with a super serve and Mumbai Meteors took control.

As Delhi began attempting to claw back, Saurabh Maan’s monster blocks sealed the doors. Anu’s pipe attacks presented a new challenge for Mumbai, but with Shubham’s all-round showing, the puzzle was solved. Daniel Aponza’s timely blocks and fiery spikes from Santosh and Anu James gave Delhi an opening back.

Aponza’s strong all-round showing and Mumbai’s serve errors shifted the momentum in the favour of newbies, pushing the game to the final set. Delhi’s aggressive serves troubled Mumbai. But a bold move to call a late super point paid off for Mumbai and Amit Gulia sealed the deal for his side with a Super Serve.