MRF Tyres wins FIA ERC Team title at FIA Gala

TASHKENT: MRF Tyres marked a major milestone in its international motorsport journey after clinching the 2025 FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) Team Title, with the official trophy presented at the FIA Awards Gala here on Friday.

The award was received by MRF Tyres Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Arun Mammen at the season-ending ceremony organised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), which brings together champions and leading stakeholders from across global motorsport to formally recognise title winners.

MRF Tyres’ latest triumph showcases its strong 2025 ERC campaign, in which the team delivered across a variety of surfaces and conditions. Backed by good tyre selection, technical reliability and close coordination with drivers and engineers, MRF secured the Team Championship for the third time, having previously won the title in 2022 and 2023.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the Team Title at such a prestigious occasion,” Mammen said. “This award recognises not only the work of our engineers and staff, but also the dedication and resilience of the entire MRF Tyres organisation, both on and off the stages of the 2025 European Rally Championship. When preparation, performance and passion come together, tyres can make the difference. This trophy underlines our commitment and encourages us to continue delivering our very best in the seasons to come.”

MRF Tyres also congratulated its drivers, co-drivers and support personnel for their collective contribution to the ERC success. The latest recognition further cements the Indian manufacturer’s reputation as a leading force in international rallying and reinforces its long-term commitment to competing at the highest level of global motorsport.