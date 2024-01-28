Most runs for India in International cricket

Sachin Tendulkar:

The Legendary opener Sachin Tendulkar is at the top spot when we talk about the leading run-scorers for India. He has featured in 664 matches where he has slammed 34357 runs at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate of 67.58 with 100 hundred and 164 fifties. His highest score in international cricket is 248* against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2004.