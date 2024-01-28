Begin typing your search...

Most runs for India in International cricket
Sachin Tendulkar (ANI)

NEW DELHI: As has been widely documented, cricket is not merely a sport but a religion in India.The country has produced a lot of cricketing greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and many more. With India being famously a batting-dominant side, a look at the top five run-getters for India in international cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar:

The Legendary opener Sachin Tendulkar is at the top spot when we talk about the leading run-scorers for India. He has featured in 664 matches where he has slammed 34357 runs at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate of 67.58 with 100 hundred and 164 fifties. His highest score in international cricket is 248* against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2004.

Virat Kohli:

Star India batter Virat Kohli is second in the list. So far in his international career, the 35-year-old has smashed 26773 runs at a magnificent average of 54.11 and a strike rate of 79.46 with 80 hundred and 139 fifties. The right-hand batter's highest score in international cricket is 254* which came against South Africa at Pune in 2019.

Rahul Dravid:

Rahul Dravid is the third-highest run-getter for India in international cricket. The former right-hand batter has amassed 24064 runs in his career at an average of 45.57 and a strike rate of 51.93 with 48 hundred and 145 fifties. His highest score in international cricket is270 against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2004.

Rohit Sharma:

The Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma comes fourth in the list of highest run scorers for India. So far in his cricketing career, the Mumbai-born cricketer has scored 18444 runs at an average of 43.29 and a strike rate of 87.25 with 46 hundred and 100 fifties. His highest scorer in international cricket is 264 against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2014.

Sourav Ganguly:

The Southpaw has scored 18433 runs in the 421 matches he has played for India and is considered the fifth-highest run-getter for India. The left-hander has scored these runs at an average of 43.29 and a strike rate of 62.90 with 38 hundred and 106 fifties. His highest score in international cricket is 239 against Pakistan at Bengaluru in 2007.

