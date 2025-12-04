Mohit retires from all forms of cricket

NEW DELHI: Veteran India pacer Mohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned 34 international appearances and more than a decade in the Indian Premier League.

The 37-year-old pacer, who featured in 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is, made the announcement through an emotional Instagram post, thanking the fans, teammates and officials who shaped his journey from Haryana to the international stage.

Mohit, who made his India debut in 2013, took 35 wickets in 26 ODIs and six wickets in 8 T20s. He was part of India's 2015 ODI World Cup squad and later became a dependable death-overs option for Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni.

Apart from CSK, Mohit also represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. In 2023, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season for the Titans.