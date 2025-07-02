Mohanraj reappointed as coach of FC Bengaluru United

BENGALURU: FC Bengaluru United have reappointed Nallappan Mohanraj as Head Coach for the upcoming domestic football season, reaffirming the club’s commitment to stability and long-term development.

A familiar figure at the club, Mohanraj previously led FCBU during the 2024–25 campaign, guiding the two-time BDFA Super Division champions to a fourth-place finish in the I-League 2. His return signals a renewed push as the club looks to qualify for the I-League.

An AFC ‘A’ licence holder, Mohanraj brings a wealth of coaching and playing experience. He has previously managed India’s U-19, U-20, and U-23 national teams, and played at the senior international level.

His club career included stints at Mohun Bagan, ATK, and Chennaiyin FC, with whom he won the inaugural Indian Super League title in 2014. He also played a key role in guiding Tamil Nadu to the Santosh Trophy final round after an eight-year gap.

Welcoming the appointment, Gaurav Manchanda, Founder of Nimida Sports, said: “His tactical acumen, professionalism, and focus on youth development align with our vision. His return strengthens our bid for I-League qualification.”

Mohanraj said he was “honoured” to return and keen to build on the foundations laid during his first stint.