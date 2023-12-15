Mitchell Marsh dismisses report stating he will open in Tests after Warner quits

PERTH: Australia middle-order batsman, Mitchell Marsh has firmly made it clear that he has no interest in taking on the role of an opener after David Warner eventually retires.



Marsh, who cemented his place in the Test team through a series of scintillating performances, scored a magnificent 90 runs in the Perth Test against Pakistan before being bowled with the first ball after lunch.

At the end of the day's play, Marsh made it clear that he was not interested in becoming Australia's next Test opener.

Asked if he considered the prospect of opening in the future, Marsh told Fox Sports, “Absolutely not”.

“How do I answer this without creating a headline? For me, I appreciate there is talk about it and eventually, we are going to need a new opener with Davey leaving,” the batter from Western Australia added.

Despite the vacancy created by Warner's impending retirement, the 32-year-old Marsh expressed his preference for staying in the middle-order, the position where he has successfully re-established himself after a six-year absence from playing Test cricket at home.

“But I have worked really hard to get back into this side and for me to look forward to having a role as an opener just doesn’t make sense to me. I love batting at No.6.

“I guess in my last four Test matches, I have really found my way in who I am as a Test cricketer and I am loving it, so I am reluctant to change that.”

As Marsh contributes significantly to Australia's commanding position in the opening match of the ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan, his decision to remain in the middle-order reflects his comfort and confidence in the current role.

Marsh believes that his development as a Test player was due to his willingness to focus on being positive when batting rather than trying to occupy the crease for long periods.

“I guess I just wanted to come back into this Test team and be really true to myself. “I have said it numerous times, but I am thankful for Patty and Ronny (captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald) for helping me get to this point.

“Like I said before, my method works (for me) and I have also said multiple times that I don’t necessarily have the technique of ‘Smudge’ (Steve Smith) or Marnus (Labuschagne), where they can defend and leave and defend and leave for hours, and get through those periods.

“I know when I show really good intent, I move better and can defend good balls, but ultimately I can put pressure back onto good teams. The beauty of batting at six is that if you bat well, you get some tired bowlers to counter-attack and hopefully take the game forward.”