Mirabai wins hat-trick of gold at CWG, Rishikanta secures silver

The result was never really in doubt, the only question was how far Mirabai would push the limits. And the Manipuri superstar answered in emphatic style, rewriting the record books with a stunning display of strength and composure.

Despite not eating and drinking for days to maintain weight, the 31-year-old shattered the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, while also setting new CWG marks in clean and jerk and total.

She lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.

Tears rolled down as she stood proudly on top of the podium singing the national anthem. She was also sporting tri-coloured ribbons in her head.

"Jaldi jaldi karo, maine kuch khaaya nahi hai 2 din se (please do this quickly I haven't eaten in 2 days)," was the first thing Mirabai told reporters.

It was an emotional day for the Tokyo silver medallist who broke down again while talking about the support her mom, and coach Vijay Sharma gave.

"They have supported me through thick and thin.

"I was under a lot of pressure from family and friends, so happy to win third gold for India," she said after the win.

"I was not going to put too much effort in these Games but I failed my first attempt. Coach and I had thought that I would do two lifts each."