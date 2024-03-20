Minmini announced as social media partner for Chennai Super Kings

CHENNAI: Minmini app on Tuesday announced an official partnership with Chennai Super Kings as its “Official Social Media Partner” for the upcoming IPL season.

Minmini is the world’s first Tamil Hyperlocal Social Media app and was launched in January 2024. The app currently has over two lakh downloads since the launch and the base is expected to grow exponentially with the prestigious association with CSK, which is one of the most valued sports teams in the world.

Commenting on this exciting phase of the launch, S Shriram, Executive Vice President, Minmini said, “This is a momentous occasion for all of us at Minmini. With this brand engagement, we intend to reach scores of CSK fans across the world and within Tamil Nadu especially.”

“For each home match played by Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, we plan to have activations with exciting rewards. Interested users have to just put up a video on the Minmini app wishing the team and its players,” Shriram added.

Winners of the contest would be announced in the Minmini App by 4pm a day before the match-day and will be chosen by a jury from Team Minmini after going through the videos posted by fans.

Commenting on the association, Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings said, “We are excited to partner with Minmini, a home-grown start up that is catering to the needs of Tamils in the state and worldwide. We look forward to some exciting activations that will reach our fans across the hinterland of Tamil Nadu”.

With a vision to bring the global Tamil diaspora closer, Minmini app has been built as the single place where Tamilians across the world can congregate to feel a sense of camaraderie and togetherness. Users can chat with each other, form private and public groups and engage with other App users seamlessly.

Minmini will be a digital platform for content creators, citizen journalists & verified reporters alike, along with various multi-channel networks, who have been carefully handpicked by the team.

“The young team at Minmini is excited with this partnership and I am quite sure, this team will endear itself to scores of CSK fans in the state”, summed up Shriram.