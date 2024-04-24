Milik fires Juventus into Italian Cup final

ROME: Juventus sealed a berth in the Italian Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Lazio in the semifinal.

Arkadiusz Milik scored seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute to send the Old Lady through at the Stadio Olimpico with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

The Bianconeri’s two-goal first-leg advantage was wiped out by the 49th minute as Taty Castellanos’ double gave Lazio a two-goal advantage.

However, with seven minutes to play Arek Milik pounced to reduce the deficit on the night and restore Juve’s advantage over the two legs as he finished off a cross from Timothy Weah, Juventus reports.

The players celebrated at the final whistle knowing that their cup final appearance on May 18 not only keeps the dream of a trophy this campaign alive but also guarantees access to the Italian Super Cup next season.