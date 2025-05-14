Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan's white-ball head coach

LAHORE: New Zealand's Mike Hesson was on Tuesday named as Pakistan's new white-ball head coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Hesson will join the side on May 26, a day after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hesson, who earned a name as head coach of New Zealand, was tipped to be the new coach after PCB advertised the post following the disastrous tour to New Zealand after the disappointing Champions Trophy early this year.

Apparently a total of seven candidates had submitted applications for the position including four foreigners.

Hesson is currently serving as head coach of Islamabad United, the defending champions of Pakistan Super League (PAL), and also has experience of coaching in the Indian Premier League.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Hesson brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides.

"We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan's white-ball cricket," Naqvi said.

Hesson is the fifth foreign head coach appointed with the Pakistan team since 2023 and follows Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur, Simon Helmet, Gary Kirsten and Gillespie.

Bradburn, Arthur, Kirsten and Gillespie all resigned without completing their contracts while Helmet was appointed high performance coach only for one tour to Australia in early 2023.

The others resigned with indications of them being unhappy with the PCB working and relationship with them.

The PCB has changed its support team with the men’s outfit including the key post of the head coach frequently.

Saqlain Mushtaq, Muhammad Hafeez and Aaqib have also worked as team director or head coaches with the national side without much success.

The PCB also named Aaqib Javed, who was named interim coach, as the new Director of the National Cricket Academy.