Midfielder Edwin Vanspaul to leave Chennaiyin FC after four seasons

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced the departure of midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, who leaves the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions after four seasons.

Vanspaul had joined Chennaiyin FC in 2019 after spending three seasons with Chennai City FC, who won the I-League during the 2018-19 season.



He began his career playing as a striker for the Food Corporation of India team in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League in 2010. The midfielder joined fellow CFA Senior Division side Indian Bank and then signed for Chennai FC, a semi-professional side before his move to Chennai City FC in 2016.



Vanspaul, who hails from Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, played a pivotal role in helping Chennaiyin FC reach the ISL 2019-20 final in his debut season. His remarkable talent and passion for the badge not only made him a valuable asset for the club but also an instant fan favourite among the team's fan base.



The 30-year-old joined the club in 2019 and went on to make 78 appearances for the Marina Machans across all competitions.



Vanspaul also demonstrated exceptional versatility during his tenure at the club by playing in multiple positions. He registered three goals and four assists for Chennaiyin FC.

