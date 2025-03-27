Miami Open: Djokovic-Korda quarters postponed, Fils upsets Zverev

MIAMI: Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda’s quarter-final clash at the has been postponed until Friday, the tournament announced.

In accordance with ATP rules that do not allow for a match to go on court after 11 p.m., the second ATP Head2Head meeting between Djokovic and Korda will now be the second match from 3 p.m. local time.

All of tonight’s ticket holders can purchase a ticket for tomorrow afternoon, Session 19 for 10 dollars. Those tickets can be purchased through a link that will be emailed to tonight’s ticket holders.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is three victories from a record-breaking seventh Miami trophy. Should he capture his first title at the hard-court event since winning at Crandon Park in 2016, it would also mark Djokovic’s 100th tour-level crown. Korda, 24, will aim for his third Masters 1000 semi-final.

Also in quarter-final action, Arthur Fils faces Jakub Mensik in what will be their second ATP Head2Head meeting. Two of the brightest young stars in the sport, the 20-year-old Fils beat Mensik in round-robin action at last year’s ATP Finals.

Fils booked his place in the last eight by earning the biggest win of his career by PIF ATP Ranking, upsetting World No 2 Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Last year's finalist Grigor Dimitrov advanced after saving a match point, defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3).

Third-seeded American Taylor Fritz will test his perfect 4-0 record against Italian Matteo Berrettini under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium.