Mariyappan to attach blade under his knee, set to miss World Para Grand Prix

CHENNAI: Three-time consecutive Paralympic medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu is set to miss the ongoing National Para Athletics Championship in Chennai as he prepares to undergo surgery to attach a blade to his right knee ahead of the World Para Championships, later this year.

Mariyappan has been competing in the F42 category, but after the attachment of the blade, he will transition to the T63 event (athletes with single through knee or above knee limb deficiency competing with a prosthesis). He is expected to undergo surgery in the coming months in Bengaluru.

His coach, Sathyanarayana, believes that the attachment of blade will enhance Mariyappan’s performance at the World Championships scheduled to take place from 26 September to 5 October in New Delhi.

"I'm trying to adjust the strategy a bit because other jumpers in his category, including the USA’s Paralympic gold medallist Sam Grewe, are also using blades. This change in approach might help Mariyappan secure gold in 2028.

"I've done my research—Mariyappan has an injury below the knee, so he possesses good explosive power. With the blade, he will gain better elevation," said Sathyanarayana.

Mariyappan is also set to skip the World Para Athletics Grand Prix next month in New Delhi.