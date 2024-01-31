Manipur edges West Bengal in shoot-out to win gold

CHENNAI: Manipur got the better of West Bengal to win the gold medal in the women’s football final at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai.

The two teams reamined 0-0 couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes of football, and the match was forced into a penalty shootout.

It was past noon when both teams lined up on the centre circle. The first spot kick was taken by Manipur, and it was converted successfully. It was in the third attempt that Manipur’s penalty was off-target that gave West Bengal the upper hand in the shoot-out. West Bengal had to slot the ball home to win the gold, but things didn’t go their way as Manipur’s goalkeeper saved the shot and led the match further to a sudden death situation. Nandita Mondal once again sprung into action to stop Manipur’s Nandeswari from scoring, but West Bengal missed its chance once again, and the match was played further.

The match led to ten attempts from each team, and Manipur had slotted its tenth home, West Bengal’s kick was saved by the keeper and with that Manipur was handed the gold medal.

“Things have been difficult in Manipur; the girls deserved the victory. They have worked very hard to get here,” said H Imo Singh, Head Coach, Manipur, after the match.