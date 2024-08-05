Manika Batra's Heroics Propel Women's TT Team to Quarters

PARIS: In an electrifying encounter at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Manika Batra emerged as the star of the show, leading the Indian women's table tennis team to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Romania.

The final match was a showcase of Batra's exceptional talent and nerve, as she single-handedly turned the tide in India's favor.

The South Paris Arena was abuzz with anticipation as the Indian and Romanian teams faced off in the round of 16 on Monday.

The Indian duo of Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath set the tone early, winning the doubles match. Batra continued the momentum with a strong performance in her first singles game, giving India a 2-0 lead.

However, the Romanians fought back with determination, winning the next two matches and tying the score at 2-2. With everything hanging in the balance, all eyes turned to Manika Batra, who stepped up for the decisive final match against Adina Diaconu.

From the very first serve, Batra exhibited her trademark aggressive play and unerring precision. She dominated the first set, unleashing powerful forehands and clever spins that left Diaconu struggling to keep up. Batra took the set 11-5, setting the tone for what was to come.

The second set proved to be a test of nerves. Diaconu, not willing to go down without a fight, pushed Batra to her limits. The two players exchanged fierce rallies, each point hard-fought. Batra's experience shone through as she maintained her composure, capitalizing on every opportunity to inch ahead. She clinched the second set 11-9, putting India on the brink of victory.

In the third and final set, the intensity reached its peak. Batra, fully in her element, continued to dictate the pace of the game. Her deft touch and strategic brilliance kept Diaconu at bay. Despite a valiant effort from her opponent, Batra sealed the match with an 11-9 win, completing a clean sweep in the final match.

Manika Batra's performance was nothing short of spectacular. Known for her poise under pressure, she delivered when it mattered most, leading India into the quarter-finals. Her ability to rise to the occasion and dominate crucial moments highlights her importance to the team and the sport.

As India prepares to face either the USA or Germany in the quarter-finals, Batra's heroics will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration to her teammates.