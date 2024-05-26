Madrid held at Betis, Dovbyk wins top scorer as LaLiga wraps up

MADRID: Real Madrid prepared for next weekend's Champions League final with a 0-0 draw at home to Betis.

With the title in the bag and nothing to play for, Carlo Ancelotti used the game to rotate his side to try and have his players in the best shape for next Saturday's match against Borussia Dortmund, but the fact Thibaut Courtois played over an hour in goal, with Andriy Lunin didn't get a single minute, could be a pointer for the big final.

Nico William scored midway through the second half to give Athletic Club Bilbao a 1-0 win away to Rayo Vallecano in Rayo's centenary game.

Nico took advantage of great work from Alex Berenguer down the left in the 66th minute, just after Athletic had substituted goalkeeper Unai Simon after he had gone 60 minutes without conceding a goal, to guarantee to win this season's 'Zamora' trophy for the best goalkeeper.

Relegated Almeria said goodbye to La Liga in style as they won 6-1 at home to Cadiz, whose relegation was confirmed last weekend.

Sergio Arribas and Luis Suarez both scored twice, while Gonzalo Melero added an own goal did for Cadiz, who had taken a first-half lead through Brian Ocampo, reports Xinhua.

Girona got the last round of games of the season underway on Friday with a 7-0 demolition of Granada, whose coach Jose Ramon Sandoval announced he was quitting as coach before the game. He criticized players' attitude at the already-relegated club.

Artem Dovbyk scored a hat-trick to take his tally of league goals to 24 for the season and give him a one-goal lead over Alexander Sorloth, who was unable to overtake him in Villarreal's 1-1 draw away to Osasuna after suffering a first-half injury.

'Thank you for everything’, says Toni Kroos

Real Madrid’s most loyal servant stepped onto the Santiago Bernabeu for one final time on Saturday. On a night where it was all about Toni Kroos, the German gave a heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Once the match and all tributes for the 5-time Champions League winner were over, Kroos and Perez stepped onto the pitch and had a photo clicked with all 22 trophies that Kroos won during his time in Madrid.

"To my dear president, thank you for everything,” the German midfielder gave a shirt to Florentino with this dedication.

The ‘German Sniper,’ announced his shocking retirement just days before and will be playing his final game in a Los Blancos shirt on June 1 in Real Madrid’s attempt to grab their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League trophy.

Following the Champions League final he will be making his way back to Germany to join up with the National Team for the 2024 European Championship, which will take place in his home country.