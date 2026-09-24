Luke Williams appointed Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of WPL 2027

Keightley has decided to move on from the role of MI head coach after being appointed for the position in September 2025, the franchise said.

"Mumbai Indians have announced that Lisa Keightley has decided to move on from her role as head coach of Mumbai Indians, with Luke Williams appointed as her successor ahead of the 2027 Women's Premier League season," the franchise said in a statement.

With the former Australian batter Keightley as their head coach, the two-time winners Mumbai Indians had finished fourth in the five-team tournament for their worst performance in four seasons of the tournament.