Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Abinandh, Udayakumar impress

CHENNAI: R Abinandh (77 and 5/18) sizzled with both bat and ball as Apollo Tyres recorded a 96-run win over Michelin Tyres in the 18th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A match that was hosted recently. In a Group B match, M Udayakumar (105 not out) guided Wheels India Ltd to a massive 218-run victory over India Japan Lighting.

Apollo Tyres 193/6 in 30 overs (V Naresh 39, R Abinandh 77, S Mohammed Rubik 43*, Saravanan Balaraman 4/39) bt Michelin Tyres 97 in 23.5 overs (Y Dhanasekar 26, D Saravanan 30, R Abinandh 5/18). Group B: Lucas TVS 201/9 in 30 overs (TSR Venkateswara 65, S Keerthi Vasan 25, P Dhanapal 25, N Saravanan 4/52) bt Ordnance Clothing Factory 180/9 in 30 overs (DN Karthick 52, V Velkumar 34, MS Sudeesh 40, S Karthick 3/40, S Nagaraj Kumar 3/53); Wheels India Ltd 271/4 in 30 overs (M Udayakumar 105*, K Padmanaban 94, J Sathish 46) bt India Japan Lighting 53 in 12.1 overs (N Karthick 3/4)