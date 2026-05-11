Lucas Herbert caps off wire-to-wire win at LIV Golf Virginia

Not only was it the first LIV Golf win for Herbert, the Australian moved up to No. 3 on the points list and earned a spot in the U.S. Open. It will be his first U.S. Open appearance in three years.“My first major ever was at Shinnecock (in 2018),” Herbert said. "Nice to go back and see what I've learned since then. Can't wait to get there and try to play like I did this week.”It was the second week in a row President Donald Trump attended the final round of a golf tournament at one of his courses. Cameron Young won last week at Trump National Doral in Miami.