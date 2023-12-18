Leverkusen see off Frankfurt to hold Bundesliga lead at Christmas

BERLIN: Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen consolidated their leading position in Bundesliga with 39 points, 12 wins and three draws, after easing past Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on matchday 15 .

Victor Boniface marked the opener and provided two assists for the home victory.

The hosts needed some time but clinically broke the deadlock with 14 minutes gone as Boniface's slow strike slipped past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Frankfurt tried to reply but Tuta lacked in accuracy from the edge of the box in the 27th minute, reports Xinhua.

Leverkusen gained the upper hand and almost doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Alejandro Grimaldo's 20-meter free kick rattled the woodwork.

After the restart, Frankfurt assumed control again but it was the hosts who doubled the lead in the 51st minute after Trapp blocked a Boniface shot into the path of Jeremie Frimpong, who showed no mercy to poke home.

Relentless Leverkusen gained momentum and sealed the deal moments later as Boniface's through-ball found Florian Wirtz, whose lob over Trapp made it 3-0 in the 57th minute.

Boniface and Jonas Hofmann had chances to extend the lead but both lacked in precision in the closing stages, while Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky denied Fares Chaibi a late consolation.

"It's great that we're in this position in the table. The first half wasn't easy today, we didn't start well, Eintracht did well. At halftime we made changes and improved. In the second half we controlled the game and played well," said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

With the result, Leverkusen open up a four-point advantage and are guaranteed to be top of the table at Christmas, while Frankfurt slip to eighth position.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich remain second as Harry Kane's brace brought his goal tally up to 20 after overpowering Stuttgart 3-0, and Freiburg snatched their third straight victory after a 2-0 win over ten-man Cologne.