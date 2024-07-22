Legendary goalie PR Sreejesh announces retirement post Olympics

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Monday congratulated stalwart Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on his stellar career after he confirmed that Paris 2024 will be his last international outing.

The 36-year-old's decision to make Paris his final stand has only motivated the Indian National Team to begin their "Win it for Sreejesh" campaign, urging global hockey fans to rally behind the team in their attempt to stand on the podium once again.

A veteran of 328 International caps, three Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and World Cups, Sreejesh will be playing his fourth Olympic Games. Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India.

The 36-year-old goalie was one of the main architects of India's historic Bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He was instrumental in India’s third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22.

Last year, he stood tall in India’s Gold medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games that sealed the team’s berth for Paris 2024.

"As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me," said PR Sreejesh.

He further added that he had discussed with the team about his decision to retire post-Olympics. "My teammates have stood beside through the tough and the ardent times. We all want to give our absolute best here in Paris and certainly, the desire is to change the colour of our medal."

Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "Paris 2024 will indeed be a special tournament. We have decided to dedicate our campaign to the legend PR Sreejesh. He has been an inspiration for all of us and I still remember his mentorship in 2016 Junior World Cup when we lifted the title. It was the beginning of many of our careers in International hockey and he has shaped each one of our careers in his own way. We want to 'Win it for Sreejesh' and we are all the more encouraged to stand on the podium once again."

328 - Sreejesh is one the highest-capped Indian player and the highest-capped goalkeeper in the world currently

2021 - Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

2017 - Padma Shri Award

2021, 2022 - Back-to-Back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year

Team Achievements:

2020 - Olympic Games, Tokyo (Bronze Medallist)

2014 and 2022 - Asian Games (Gold Medallist)

2014 and 2022 - Commonwealth Games (Silver Medallist)

2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 - Asian Champions Trophy (Gold Medallist)