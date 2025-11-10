LaLiga: Lewandowski's hat-trick helps Barca close gap after Madrid draw

MADRID: Robert Lewandowski scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Barcelona move within three points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid with victory at Celta Vigo.

The Polish striker gave the Spanish champions a ninth-minute lead from the penalty spot after Marcos Alonso had handled Fermin Lopez's shot in the area.

Celta Vigo immediately responded as Sergio Carreira finished off a counter-attack 22 seconds after Barcelona's Marcus Rashford had a one-on-one chance saved.

Rashford made up for his miss in the 36th minute when his cross found Lewandwoski who restored the visitors' lead with a volleyed finish.

But mid-table Celta Vigo hit back again in a frantic first half through Borja Iglesias' curling effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Teenager Lamine Yamal then gave his side the lead for a third time in first-half stoppage time as he dispatched Rashford's deflected cross at the back post.

And in the 73rd minute Lewandowski completed his hat-trick by heading in Rashford's corner at the near post.

The 37-year-old now has three La Liga hat-tricks, to add to his tally of 16 in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona had to play the final four minutes of stoppage time with 10 men after midfielder Frenkie de Jong received a second yellow card for tripping Iago Aspas.

The win ensured Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid dropping points earlier on Sunday as Xabi Alonso's side played out a drab draw with city rivals Rayo Vallecano.