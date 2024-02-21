Lalaji Memorial Omega emerges champion

CHENNAI: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) emerged as champion of Akshar Arbol U-14 inter-school tournament by defeating St. Bede’s AIHSS by 118 runs here at the Ramakrishna School Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, Omega (NIOS) managed to get a good start as the wicket-keeper batsmen T Darshan 55 (83b, 8x4) managed to notch a fifty to his name and Adhvick Eswaran 75 (76b, 4x4, 3x6) provided an impetus to get 228 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. In return, St. Bede’s AIHSS batting came a cropper as Omega’s S Rishab and S Vishnu Saraan took three wickets each to restrict it to just 110 runs to clinch the title.

BRIEF SCORES: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 228/8 in 50 overs (T Darshan 55, Adhvick Eswaran 75, S Rishab 47) bt St. Bede’s AIHSS 110 in 25 overs (Dhiraj Arun 41, S Rishab 3/35, S Vishnu Saraan 3/2)