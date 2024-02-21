Begin typing your search...

Lalaji Memorial Omega emerges champion

By defeating St. Bede’s AIHSS by 118 runs here at the Ramakrishna School Ground on Tuesday, Lalaji Memorial Omega emerged winner of Akshar Arbol U-14 inter-school tournament

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Feb 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-20 23:31:02.0  )
The victorious Lalaji Memorial Omega School with dignitaries

CHENNAI: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) emerged as champion of Akshar Arbol U-14 inter-school tournament by defeating St. Bede’s AIHSS by 118 runs here at the Ramakrishna School Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first, Omega (NIOS) managed to get a good start as the wicket-keeper batsmen T Darshan 55 (83b, 8x4) managed to notch a fifty to his name and Adhvick Eswaran 75 (76b, 4x4, 3x6) provided an impetus to get 228 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. In return, St. Bede’s AIHSS batting came a cropper as Omega’s S Rishab and S Vishnu Saraan took three wickets each to restrict it to just 110 runs to clinch the title.

BRIEF SCORES: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 228/8 in 50 overs (T Darshan 55, Adhvick Eswaran 75, S Rishab 47) bt St. Bede’s AIHSS 110 in 25 overs (Dhiraj Arun 41, S Rishab 3/35, S Vishnu Saraan 3/2)

Lalaji Memorial OmegaNIOSAkshar ArbolAIHSSOmega NIOSU-14 inter-school tournamentchennai
