Prasidh, Kuldeep limit South Africa to 270 after De Kock's hundred

VISAKHAPATNAM: India fought back gallantly through Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav after Quinton de Kock struck his 23rd hundred, keeping South Africa to a manageable 270 in the third and series-deciding final ODI, here Saturday.

India won the toss after judging the spin of the coin incorrectly 20 times in a row. They had little hesitation in inserting the Proteas into bat, a clear indication of dew factor dominating the thought.

After Arshdeep Singh sent back Ryan Rickelton early, De Kock (106, 89b, 8x4, 6x4) struck his seventh century against India and put on 113 runs off 124 balls with skipper Temba Bavuma (48, 67b) as the visitors moved to a healthy position.

De Kock was severe on Prasidh (4/66), who erred on length continuously in his first spell (2-0-27-0). The left-hander biffed the pacer for 6, 6, 4 in his second over to milk 18 runs.

The 32-year-old quickly pounced on anything that was short, and pacers Prasidh and Harshit offered him plenty of feed on his pet areas.

Bavuma was more sedate, and made runs through those typical dabs and jabs, occasionally unfurling a drive of elan.

De Kock moved to fifty in 42 balls, and never let the tempo down reaching his hundred in 79 balls.

India found temporary relief when Ravindra Jadeja induced a false slash from Bavuma to get caught by Virat Kohli at point.

The tourists got another move on through a 54-run partnership between De Kock and Matthew Breetzkle for the third wicket, and at 168 for two in 28 overs they were in a good position to press on.

But Breetzke's punishment of part-time spinner Tilak Varma forced a rethink in the Indian camp, as skipper KL Rahul brought back Prasidh for a second spell.

What a masterstroke it turned out to be! The Karnataka man broke the back of South Africa’s top and middle order in an exceptional second spell (4-0-11-3).

Breetzke was the first man to go, trapped plumb in front with a straight one and four balls later Aiden Markram uppishly chipped a fuller delivery to Kohli at short covers.

Prasidh soon castled De Kock, whose ugly cross-batted swipe failed to connect a full length delivery from the pacer.

All of a sudden, SA found themselves at a shaky 199 for five, losing three wickets in the space of three overs.

Once Prasidh was done away with the top and middle-order, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (4/41) took over and mopped up the tail as SA fell short of even a par total on this track.

Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa’s innings: Quinton de Kock b Prasidh 106 Ryan Rickelton c Rahul b Arshdeep 0, Temba Bavuma c Kohli b Jadeja 48, Matthew Breetzke lbw b Prasidh 24, Aiden Markram c Kohli b Prasidh 1, Dewald Brevis c Rohit b Kuldeep 29, Marco Jansen c Jadeja b Kuldeep 17, Corbin Bosch c&b Kuldeep 12, Keshav Maharaj not out 20, Lungi Ngidi lbw b Kuldeep 1, Ottneil Baartman b Prasidh 3

Extras: 12 (lb-4, w-7, nb-1)

Total: 270 in 47.5 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-113, 3-168, 4-170, 5-199, 6-234, 7-235, 8-252, 9-258, 10-270

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 8-1-36-1, Harshit Rana 8-2-44-0, Prasidh Krishna 9.5-0-66-4, Ravindra Jadeja 9-0-50-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-41-4, Tilak Varma 3-0-29-0.