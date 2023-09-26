Kudos to Eabad Ali for securing bronze: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: After Eabad Ali clinched India’s clinched their second medal in the sailing event at the ongoing Asian Games on Tuesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Eabad's sheer excellence on the waters.

Anurag Thakur took his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and praised Eabad for winning a bronze medal in the Men's Windsurfer RS:X event.

The Union Sports Minister added that the sailor has made the whole nation proud with his performance in the event. “Smooth Sailing for Team India!! Kudos to Eabad Ali for securing bronze in the Men's Windsurfer RS:X event at the #AsianGames2022. Eabad's achievement is a testament to his outstanding skills and sheer excellence on the waters. His performance has not just made waves; it's made the entire nation swell with pride,” Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

Ali finished with 57 points to clinch the bronze medal. He finished second in the sixth and 14th races, which was also his best in the category at the Asian Games.

South Korea’s Wonwoo Cho won the gold, while Thailand’s Natthaphong Phonoppharat secured the silver medal.

Ali won the bronze medal after a total of fourteen races and got the better of Malaysia’s Muhammad Izzuddin Bin Abdul Rani by one point. For now, India has now bagged two medals in sailing with Neha Thakur clinching silver in the girl’s dinghy ILCA-4.

So far India had a good day three at the Asian Games, as India won another gold medal in equestrian. With that, India is now in sixth place with 13 medals, which includes three gold medals, four silvers, and six bronze.