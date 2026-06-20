Kohli's fitness Test on June 22; Hardik out of England ODIs

It has been learnt that a member of the CoE sports science team visited the United Kingdom to assess Kohli's fitness status before handing him a rehabilitation programme. Kohli resides in London with his family.

He had sustained a hamstring niggle during the IPL final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

"Virat Kohli is progressing well following right hamstring injury sustained in the IPL. He was assessed by the CoE team in London and handed over the program to continue in the initial phase of rehab and he will report to the CoE on 22nd June 2026 for re-evaluation, further planning and subsequent clearance," the fitness update from COE's sports science team sent to the selection committee and team management stated.