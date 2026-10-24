Kieron Pollard to take over as Mumbai Indians' head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Pollard had been working as the batting coach of MI for the past few seasons and will take over the role of head coach following the exit of Mahela Jayawardene.

"Mumbai Indians are pleased to announce the elevation of Kieron Pollard to Head Coach, extending one of the most enduring player-to-coach associations in cricket," MI said in a statement.

"Pollard's appointment reflects Mumbai Indians' commitment to building on the team's legacy while continuing to develop talent, strengthen its culture and pursue excellence on and off the field."

"His leadership will be rooted in the experience of having been part of MI's most successful years, alongside the ambition to shape the team's next chapter," the franchise said.