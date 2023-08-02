Kerala Blasters FC sign goalkeeper Lara Sharma one-year loan deal

KOCHI: Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC signed goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a one-year loan deal from Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is a polished product of Tata Football Academy. He has packs of experience having gone through the footballing ranks of Indian Arrows, ATK (reserves), and Bengaluru FC. A Durand Cup winner, Lara had also represented the national team U18 side.

Commenting on the loan deal, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said as quoted by ISL, “Lara is someone who we’ve followed for a long time. For now, we got an opportunity to see him closely for one season and also add depth to our goalkeeping department. I hope this upcoming season plays a substantial part in the growth of Lara Sharma as a player and that his time with us is mutually beneficial to both him and the club.”

A visibly ecstatic Lara Sharma said, “The opportunity to play at KBFC is so special. The fans, the atmosphere, and the energy around the Club is so positive and I can’t wait to be a part of it all. I’m looking forward to making the most of this opportunity and contributing to the club in every way possible.”

We would like to welcome Lara Sharma into the Blasters family and wish him a very productive season ahead. He has already linked up with his new teammates in Kochi, as preparations for the upcoming Durand Cup are underway. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC, on Tuesday, said that they have parted company with defender Gurmukh Singh.

The Jalandhar-born footballer will joined Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2022-23 season after an impressive stint with I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC. He was a key player for the side as they won the second division of the I-League back in 2021, as per ISL.

He featured in 10 matches for Chennaiyin FC during the ISL 2022-23 season, clocking 470 minutes on the pitch.